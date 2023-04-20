Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid on Friday as crescent moon sighted

Bangladesh is also likely to celebrate the Eid on Saturday as the festival usually falls in the country a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia. The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit on Friday evening to fix the date.



Some villages, however, mark the occasion on the day Saudi Arabia celebrates it.

Eid-ul-Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar.