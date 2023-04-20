    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid on Friday as crescent moon sighted

    Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, will have 29 days there

    Published : 20 April 2023, 05:04 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 05:04 PM

    Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday after the authorities announced the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in the Gulf kingdom on Thursday.

    Friday will be the last day of Ramadan in the birthplace of Islam, which means the Muslim holy month of fasting will have 29 days there, the Arab News reported on Thursday.

    Doha News said Qatar will also celebrate the festival on Friday. 

    Gulf News said Oman, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, Japan, Thailand and the Philippines, will celebrate the Eid on Saturday.

    Bangladesh is also likely to celebrate the Eid on Saturday as the festival usually falls in the country a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia. The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit on Friday evening to fix the date.

    Some villages, however, mark the occasion on the day Saudi Arabia celebrates it. 

    Eid-ul-Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

