Fasting begins in Bangladesh on Tuesday as Ramadan moon is sighted

Thousands of police have been deployed around the narrow streets of the Old City in Jerusalem, where tens of thousands of worshippers are expected every day at the Al Aqsa mosque compound
Muslims in Bangladesh will begin fasting from dawn to dusk for the month of Ramadan on Tuesday.
The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date on Monday as the crescent moon for the Islamic holy month was sighted.
Typically, Ramadan starts in Bangladesh a day after Saudi Arabia.
Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Middle-Eastern countries started fasting on Monday after sighting the moon.
In Bangladesh, Taraweeh prayers will follow Isha prayers on Monday night ahead of the first day of Ramadan.
Ramadan, the month of spiritual reflection and fortitude, culminates with Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest Muslim festival.