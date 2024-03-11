    বাংলা

    Fasting begins in Bangladesh on Tuesday as Ramadan moon is sighted

    Taraweeh prayers will follow Isha prayers on Monday night ahead of the first day of Ramadan

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2024, 01:11 PM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 01:11 PM

    Muslims in Bangladesh will begin fasting from dawn to dusk for the month of Ramadan on Tuesday.

    The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date on Monday as the crescent moon for the Islamic holy month was sighted.

    Typically, Ramadan starts in Bangladesh a day after Saudi Arabia.

    Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Middle-Eastern countries started fasting on Monday after sighting the moon.

    In Bangladesh, Taraweeh prayers will follow Isha prayers on Monday night ahead of the first day of Ramadan.

    Ramadan, the month of spiritual reflection and fortitude, culminates with Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest Muslim festival.

