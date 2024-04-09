    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr festival on Wednesday

    The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal has not been sighted in the gulf kingdom

    News Desk
    Published : 8 April 2024, 06:42 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 06:42 PM

    Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday after the authorities announced the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the Gulf kingdom on Monday.

    Tuesday will be the last day of Ramadan in the birthplace of Islam, which means the Muslim holy month of fasting will have 30 days there, local media reported on Monday.

    Bangladesh is also likely to celebrate the Eid on Thursday as the festival usually falls in the country a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia. The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit on Tuesday evening to fix the date.

    Some villages, however, mark the occasion on the day Saudi Arabia celebrates it. 

    Eid-ul-Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

