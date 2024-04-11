Prayers for the country, the nation and Palestinians at national Eid congregation

After a month of fasting during Ramadan, Muslims in Dhaka have congregated at the National Eidgah.
Hundreds of thousands of devotees took part in the Eid prayer service at mosques across Bangladesh.
The main congregation for Eid-ul-Fitr was held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah adjacent to the Supreme Court.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Supreme Court justices, cabinet members, political leaders and people from all walks of life took part in the Eid congregation.
Devotees began to flock at the Eidgah from different parts of the capital in the morning. They were adorned with pajamas, Punjabis and skull caps. They wore a variety of attar fragrances, adding to the festivity of Eid. Children were accompanied by chaperones.
Following the Eid prayers, a special prayer service was held for the welfare of the nation and also for the oppressed people of Palestine.
"People in many parts of the world are not at peace today. We are in a much more fortunate position. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been leading the country towards development. We must assist her," said Maulana Mohammad Ruhul Amin Imam, the khatib at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque who also performed as the imam at the service.
"The Palestinians are an oppressed people. The world community should stand in solidarity with them. We pray to Allah that the Palestinians can attain peace."
The imam also prayed for the salvation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family and wellbeing of the president and prime minister.
People had to queue in rows to enter the Eidgah this year and pass through an archway to maintain the security at the Eidgah premises.
The queue at the main entrance stretched to the Paltan intersection. Another queue at the north end went up to the Matsya Bhaban intersection while the queue to the south reached Bangabazar.
A security circle has been formed around the Matsya Bhaban, Bangabazar, Paltan and GPO intersection. Police used barricades to block traffic at those locations.
Like every year, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque held five congratulations for Eid prayers.
The first congregation was held at 7am and the second at 8am.
The third and fourth Eid congregations were held at 9am and 10am. The fifth or last Eid prayer congregation was held at 10:45am