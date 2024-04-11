Prayers for the country, the nation and Palestinians at national Eid congregation

After a month of fasting during Ramadan, Muslims in Dhaka have congregated at the National Eidgah.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees took part in the Eid prayer service at mosques across Bangladesh.

The main congregation for Eid-ul-Fitr was held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah adjacent to the Supreme Court.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Supreme Court justices, cabinet members, political leaders and people from all walks of life took part in the Eid congregation.

Devotees began to flock at the Eidgah from different parts of the capital in the morning. They were adorned with pajamas, Punjabis and skull caps. They wore a variety of attar fragrances, adding to the festivity of Eid. Children were accompanied by chaperones.