New Gaza crossing opens for aid truck inspections: Red Crescent Official

Israel, which fears supplies could benefit Hamas, has so far refused such a move, diplomats say.

The trucks sent to Kerem Shalom on Tuesday included medicines, medical supplies, food, drinking water, and baby formula, said Khaled Zayed, head of the North Sinai branch of the Red Crescent.

A further 100 trucks were sent to the Al-Awja-Nitzana crossing, Zayed said.

Since a truce collapsed on Dec 1 the number of aid trucks entering Gaza daily has dropped to about 100. Prior to the war, about 500 trucks entered the territory daily, about 60 percent of them passing through Kerem Shalom, according to the UN.

Distribution of aid within Gaza has been hampered by a lack of trucks and fuel, telecoms blackouts, and Israel's military operation.