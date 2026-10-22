October 22, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

US orders diplomats to depart Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes

The order came as attacks by Houthis killed three people at an airport in Dammam and an oil field

US orders diplomats to depart Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes
Highway leading to Diplomatic Quarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct 16, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 10:05 AM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 10:05 AM

The US State Department has ordered some diplomats and family members to depart from its missions in Saudi Arabia and plans to withdraw family members from a number of other US missions in the region, US officials told Reuters.

The order came as attacks in Saudi Arabia killed at least one person and injured eight others at a civilian airport in Dammam and two people were killed in a drone attack on an oil field.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the department ordered the departure of "non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only" amid attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen on civilian targets in the country.

Washington had returned some diplomatic personnel to the region in recent months after many were pulled out when Tehran launched attacks on US facilities after the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," Pigott said.

Four US officials told Reuters that US missions in other Gulf states would also be ordering family members to leave. Pigott did not address changes to other missions outside Saudi Arabia.

The latest withdrawals follow an escalation of the fighting in Yemen, opening another front in the regional conflict triggered by the US-Israeli ⁠war on Iran. The wider conflict has snarled global energy trade and hurt Gulf economies.

After the departure order, Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority reported an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam that killed one person and injured eight others. Earlier in the day, two people were killed after Saudi air defences intercepted a drone that was attempting to hit a facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield, the energy ministry said.

The US embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert on Wednesday about possible further attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia, after recent deadly strikes including on Riyadh's airport.

The embassy and a CIA station hosted there came under attack by drones in early March, as Iran began launching attacks across the region.

Related Stories
Biman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely
Biman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely
Houthi attacks disrupt 114 Saudi-bound flights from Dhaka
Houthi attacks disrupt 114 Saudi-bound flights from Dhaka
Yemen’s Houthis warn airlines after Riyadh airport attack
Yemen’s Houthis warn airlines after Riyadh airport attack
2 Bangladeshis among 12 dead in attack on Saudi airport
2 Bangladeshis among 12 dead in attack on Saudi airport
Read More
Screwworm found in Texas elk, beef cow in New Mexico
Screwworm found in Texas elk, beef cow in New Mexico
Nestle, Zydus, Abbott face India scrutiny
Nestle, Zydus, Abbott face India scrutiny
Tesla plans to sell driverless Cybercabs by year-end
Tesla plans to sell driverless Cybercabs by year-end
Why are the US midterm elections so crucial?
Why are the US midterm elections so crucial?
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More