Iran's judiciary chief threatens to prosecute unveiled woman 'without mercy'

Faced with an increasing number of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iran’s judiciary chief has threatened to prosecute "without mercy" women who appear in public unveiled, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei’s warning comes on the heels of an Interior Ministry statement on Thursday that reinforced the government’s mandatory hijab law.

“Unveiling is tantamount to enmity with (our) values,” Ejei was quoted as saying by several news sites. Those “who commit such anomalous acts will be punished” and will be “prosecuted without mercy,” he said, without saying what the punishment entails.