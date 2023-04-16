    বাংলা

    UAE residential building fire kills 16

    The fire broke out in the Al-Ras area, home to many migrant workers and traders

    Published : 16 April 2023, 09:36 AM
    Sixteen people died and nine others were injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in United Arab Emirate’s Dubai on Saturday, BBC reports, citing local media reports.

    The flames broke out on the fourth floor of a five-storey building in the Al-Ras area, which is home to many migrant workers and traders and one of the oldest regions in Dubai.

    Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:41 local time (9:41 GMT) on Saturday. Dubai Civil Defence said the incident was caused by a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

    The Al-Ras area is near the city's gold and spice markets, which are popular tourist attractions.

    An investigation into the deadly blaze was underway, Dubai Civil Defence told The National, a UAE newspaper.

    The law enforcers are yet to arrest anyone as part of the investigation.

