UAE residential building fire kills 16

Sixteen people died and nine others were injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in United Arab Emirate’s Dubai on Saturday, BBC reports, citing local media reports.
The flames broke out on the fourth floor of a five-storey building in the Al-Ras area, which is home to many migrant workers and traders and one of the oldest regions in Dubai.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:41 local time (9:41 GMT) on Saturday. Dubai Civil Defence said the incident was caused by a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.
The Al-Ras area is near the city's gold and spice markets, which are popular tourist attractions.
An investigation into the deadly blaze was underway, Dubai Civil Defence told The National, a UAE newspaper.
The law enforcers are yet to arrest anyone as part of the investigation.