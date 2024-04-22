    বাংলা

    BBC presenter Huw Edwards resigns after medical advice

    Edwards was the BBC's highest paid news presenter and is a household name in Britain, anchoring the "BBC News at Ten" bulletin for more than two decades

    Reuters
    Published : 22 April 2024, 02:29 PM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 02:29 PM

    British TV news presenter Huw Edwards, who has been off air since last year after allegations that he paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos, has resigned following medical advice, the broadcaster said.

    Edwards, 62, was the BBC's highest paid news presenter and is a household name in Britain, anchoring the "BBC News at Ten" bulletin for more than two decades.

    He announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to the nation in 2022 and has led coverage of some of Britain's biggest events, including elections, royal weddings and the 2012 Olympics.

    "After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors," the BBC said in a statement.

    "The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further."

    RELATED STORIES
    As heatwave sweeps Bangladesh, how hot is too hot?
    How hot is too hot?
    Bangladesh has already seen five deaths from ‘heatstroke’ at the start of the summer
    FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 15, 2021.
    Myanmar conscripting Rohingya to fight Arakan Army: BBC
    At least 100 men have been conscripted into the military junta’s efforts to quell insurgents
    Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast
    Over 90 dead as Mozambique ferry sinks off northern coast
    "Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers, it ended up sinking," BBC reports citing Jaime Neto, secretary of state for the province of Nampula
    To many fans, Dragon Ball is a part of their childhood. Photo: BBC
    ‘Dragon Ball’ manga creator Akira Toriyama dies
    He passed away on Mar 1 and only his family and very few friends attended his funeral, the Dragon Ball website said

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps