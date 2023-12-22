Video of couple’s stripping and assault over a year ago in Cumilla goes ‘viral’

Police are investigating a viral video that showed a man and a woman being stripped and assaulted at a room in Cumilla’s Daudkandi Upazila.

The 3:08-minute video came to the attention of district police on Thursday after it spread on Facebook, Mozammel Haque, the chief of Daudkandi Model Police Station, told the media.

The video shows a man and a woman struggling against several other people in a room. A man in a red T-shirt can be seen trying to protect the woman in the middle of the struggle. The woman was then thrown onto a bed laid on the floor and surrounded. The man in the red shirt and the woman were then stripped.

“After an initial investigation, we learned that this viral video was from March last year and was taken in the Gouripur area. The video came to our attention when it went viral on social media a couple of days ago,” OC Mozzamel said.