    বাংলা

    Awami League suspends Tangail leader Boro Moni on rape accusation

    The Tangail Municipality unit recommends expelling him for ‘heavily damaging the party’s image’

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2024, 04:44 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 04:44 PM

    The Awami League has suspended Golam Kibria Boro Moni as its Tangail Municipality unit vice-president over rape allegations against the leader.

    The unit also recommended expelling him in a letter to party General Secretary Obaidul Quader before Eid-ul-Fitr.

    MA Rauf, general secretary of the unit, said on Monday that they were yet to receive any reply from Quader.

    The unit’s President and Tangail Mayor SM Sirajul Haque and Rouf said in the letter that the rape case filed against Boro Moni at Turag Police Station in Dhaka on Mar 29 and subsequent media reports “heavily damaged” the party’s image.

    Boro Moni is the brother of Tangail-2 (Gopalpur-Bhuapur) MP Tanvir Hasan Soto Monir.

    Another woman in April last year accused Boro Moni of raping her. She alleged she became pregnant after the rape incident and had a son.

    DNA tests following a court order showed Boro Moni was not the biological father of the child. The woman died allegedly by suicide several months later.

    In the latest case, a teenaged girl alleged Boro Moni raped her at gunpoint in a flat in the capital.

    Boro Moni denied the allegations and told the media that he was the “victim of a conspiracy by his political rivals to tarnish his and his family’s reputation”.

