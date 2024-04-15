Awami League suspends Tangail leader Boro Moni on rape accusation

Boro Moni is the brother of Tangail-2 (Gopalpur-Bhuapur) MP Tanvir Hasan Soto Monir.



Another woman in April last year accused Boro Moni of raping her. She alleged she became pregnant after the rape incident and had a son.



DNA tests following a court order showed Boro Moni was not the biological father of the child. The woman died allegedly by suicide several months later.



In the latest case, a teenaged girl alleged Boro Moni raped her at gunpoint in a flat in the capital.



Boro Moni denied the allegations and told the media that he was the “victim of a conspiracy by his political rivals to tarnish his and his family’s reputation”.