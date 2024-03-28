At least eight killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, security sources say

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had launched dozens of rockets over the border at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli air strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

Those air strikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah militants, the heavily armed Shi'ite Muslim group said.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza in October, in the biggest escalation between the long-time enemies since a month-long war in 2006.