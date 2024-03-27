    বাংলা

    Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launched dozens of rockets after Israeli strikes

    Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza

    Reuters
    Published : 27 March 2024, 08:34 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2024, 08:34 AM

    Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched dozens of rockets at Kiryet Shmona, an Israeli town over the border, early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

    Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza, in the biggest escalation between the old enemies since a month-long conflict between them in 2006.

    Both sides have said they do not want all-out war and are open to a diplomatic process but strikes have picked up this week after a lull in cross-border shelling.

    At least seven people were killed in the Israeli strikes on Hebbariyeh, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

    The Israeli strikes appeared to be aimed at the Islamist group's emergency and relief centre in the village, the sources said.

    There was no immediate reaction from Israel to the reported Hezbollah strikes on Wednesday or detail of any casualties or damage.

    The Gaza war has spread beyond the enclave's borders to other parts of the Middle East.

    Aside from tensions between Israel and Hamas' ally Hezbollah, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea, and armed groups in Iraq with close ties to Tehran have attacked bases hosting US forces in that country.

    Hezbollah earlier on Wednesday had condemned the strikes on Habbariyeh. Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon had already killed more than a half dozen medical personnel and rescue workers, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

    On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah militants, the group posted on Telegram. Israel confirmed those strikes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lebanese army soldiers secure a site that was hit by a strike, after Israeli jets hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day on Tuesday, according to security sources, in Saraain, Lebanon March 12, 2024.
    Hezbollah tells Iran it would fight alone in any war with Israel
    Over the past five months, Hezbollah has shown support for Hamas in the form of limited volleys of rockets fired across Israel's northern border
    Volunteers prepare to distribute Iftar meals to internally displaced people who fled from their border villages due to ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, at a school turned into shelter, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Tyre, southern Lebanon March 13, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz taher
    Uprooted by war, Lebanese yearn for home at Ramadan
    More than 90,000 people have been displaced from the south since October, when hostilities erupted between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel - a spillover of the Gaza war that has rumbled on ever since
    A Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery at Juroud Arsal, the Syria-Lebanon border, Jul 29, 2017.
    Israeli jets hit Lebanon's Bekaa for second day
    Lebanon's Hezbollah announced earlier it had fired more than 100 rockets at Israeli targets in response to the shelling
    Firefighters work as smoke billows at a site that was hit by an airstrike on Monday, after what Lebanon's state media said was a series of Israeli strikes around Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast around 60 km north of the border with Israel, during a media tour, Lebanon February 20, 2024.
    Israel strikes deeper into Lebanon
    The violence heightens the risks of further escalation between heavily armed adversaries that last went to war in 2006

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin