Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launched dozens of rockets after Israeli strikes

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched dozens of rockets at Kiryet Shmona, an Israeli town over the border, early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza, in the biggest escalation between the old enemies since a month-long conflict between them in 2006.

Both sides have said they do not want all-out war and are open to a diplomatic process but strikes have picked up this week after a lull in cross-border shelling.

At least seven people were killed in the Israeli strikes on Hebbariyeh, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

The Israeli strikes appeared to be aimed at the Islamist group's emergency and relief centre in the village, the sources said.