Lebanon's Hezbollah: What weapons does it have?

Lebanon's Hezbollah is one of the most heavily armed non-state groups in the world, and a formidable actor in the Iran-backed "Axis of Resistance" alliance which opposes Israel and US influence in the Middle East.

Hezbollah has demonstrated its arsenal - or part of it - during more than six months of hostilities with Israel which have rumbled on in parallel to the Gaza war.

The conflict across the Lebanese-Israeli border has fuelled concern about the potential for further escalation between the regional enemies, who last fought a major war in 2006.

Here is a snapshot of Hezbollah's military muscle:

ROCKETS AND FIGHTERS

Hezbollah's military strength is underpinned by a vast rocket arsenal.It is estimated to have upwards of 150,000 missiles and rockets of various types and ranges, according to the World Factbook of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

Hezbollah says it has rockets that can hit all areas of Israel. Many of the rockets are unguided, but it also has precision missiles, drones and anti-tank, anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles.

Hezbollah's main supporter and weapons supplier is Iran. Experts say the Islamic Republic sends arms to the group by land via Iraq and Syria, both Middle East countries where Iran has close ties and influence. Many of the Shi'ite Muslimgroup's weapons are Iranian, Russian or Chinese models.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in 2021 the group has 100,000 fighters. The CIA World Factbook says it was estimated in 2022 to have up to 45,000 fighters, split between roughly 20,000 full-time and 25,000 reserve personnel.

LAND-ATTACK ROCKETS AND MISSILES

Unguided rockets comprised the bulk of Hezbollah's missile arsenal in the last war with Israel in 2006, when the group fired about 4,000 of them into Israel - mostly Russian-made Katyusha-style missiles with a range of up to 30 km (19 miles).

Hezbollah has Iranian models, such as Raad (Arabic for Thunder), Fajr (Dawn) and Zilzal (Earthquake) rockets, which have a more powerful payload and longer range than Katyushas.

Rockets fired by Hezbollah at Israel during the Gaza conflict since October have included Katyushas and Burkan (volcano) missiles with an explosive payload of 300-500 kg.