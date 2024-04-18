    বাংলা

    Hezbollah launches missiles and drones at northern Israel, wounding 14 Israeli soldiers

    The Israeli Ynet news site says the soldiers were in a community centre in a village

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2024, 06:25 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 06:25 PM

    Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it launched missiles and drones at a military facility in northern Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes that killed Hezbollah members, an incident that the Israeli military said left 14 soldiers wounded.

    The military said six of the soldiers were in serious condition. It said it "struck the sources of fire" after identifying several anti-tank missile and drone launches from Lebanon towards the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe.

    The Israeli Ynet news site said the soldiers were in a community centre in the village.

    On Tuesday, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed three people, including a Hezbollah field commander, Lebanese security sources said.

    Israeli forces and Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah have been exchanging fire for over six months in parallel to the Gaza war, in the most serious hostilities since they fought a major war in 2006.

    The fighting has fuelled concern about the risk of further escalation. Those concerns have mounted following Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel, with hundreds of explosive drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles launched on Saturday night, to which Israeli officials have vowed to respond.

    At least 370 Lebanese, including more than 240 Hezbollah fighters and 68 civilians, have been killed in the fighting according to a Reuters toll. Eighteen Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed.

