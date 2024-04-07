    বাংলা

    Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah downs drone

    Both sides continue to trade fire amid escalating regional tensions

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2024, 05:32 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 05:32 AM

    Israel launched air strikes on eastern Lebanon early on Sunday, hitting what it said were Hezbollah infrastructure sites after the armed group downed an Israeli drone over the country as both sides continue to trade fire amid escalating regional tensions.

    The Israeli army said in a statement that fighter jets struck a military complex and three other infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah in the eastern city of Baalbek.

    It said the latest attack was in response to Iran-backed Hezbollah's downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle in Lebanese airspace, which the group identified as the Israeli-made Hermes 900 drone.

    Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern border since Oct. 8, a day after the Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that sparked Israel's war in Gaza and led to escalating regional tensions.

    Israeli shelling has killed around 270 Hezbollah fighters and around 50 civilians. In southern Lebanon some 90,000 people have also been displaced, while more than 96,000 Israelis have been displaced from the country's northern border area.

    The US and other countries have sought a diplomatic resolution to the exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel. Hezbollah said it would not halt fire before a ceasefire is implemented in Gaza.

    Two security sources said the latest Israeli attack on Lebanon targeted a training camp belonging to Hezbollah in Janta village near the border with Syria and the town of Safri near Baalbek.

    There were no reported casualties from the strikes, the sources said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shay and Reut Hanegbi, who were evacuated from their home in northern Israel, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, are photographed with their baby during an interview with Reuters at their temporary accommodation in Nahariya, Israel April 1, 2024.
    How Hezbollah attacks displace 60,000 Israelis, six months on
    Iranian-backed Hezbollah started firing at northern Israel a day after Palestinian group Hamas' Oct 7 shock attack in the south of the country
    A warplane carries out a bombing run above Syria near the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights , Israel Jul 24, 2018.
    Israel hits Syria in heaviest raid on Iran proxies in months
    The Israeli military said on Friday it had killed Ali Abed Akhsan Naim, deputy commander of Hezbollah's rocket and missiles unit
    FILE PHOTO: An Israeli soldier stands by a mobile artillery unit, near the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel Jan 15, 2024.
    At least one killed after Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon
    Israeli strikes have edged further north of Lebanon in recent weeks
    Firefighters work as smoke billows at a site that was hit by an airstrike on Monday, after what Lebanon's state media said was a series of Israeli strikes around Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast around 60 km north of the border with Israel, during a media tour, Lebanon February 20, 2024.
    Israel strikes deeper into Lebanon
    The violence heightens the risks of further escalation between heavily armed adversaries that last went to war in 2006

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp