    Lebanon's Hezbollah fires more than 100 Katyusha rockets onto Israel

    The firing of Katyusha rockets comes in response to Israeli shelling on the eastern Lebanese city Baalbek the previous night, the group says

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 09:22 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 09:22 AM

    Lebanon's Hezbollah group said on Tuesday it had fired more than 100 Katyusha rockets at several Israeli military posts in response to Israeli shelling of the Bekaa region the previous night.

    At least one civilian was killed and several others were injured after Israel launched four strikes on the eastern Lebanese city Baalbek, two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters.

    One of the strikes hit the southern entrance of Baalbek, at least 2 km (1.2 miles) from ancient Roman ruins, the security sources said.

    The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20 km (12.4 miles) west of Baalbek, they added.

    Israeli strikes had been mostly limited to the southern border region of Lebanon, although they have edged further north in recent weeks, a broadening of Israel's campaign, a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

