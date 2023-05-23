Overseas Indians flock to Modi's rally in Sydney

Tens of thousands of overseas Indians are expected to cheer Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Sydney's biggest sporting arena on Tuesday, a rare mass showing for a foreign leader in Australia.

Modi, who is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, will look to use his popularity among expatriate Indians to boost support at home ahead of a general election next year, after his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost a key state election in southern India this month.

About 20,000 supporters are expected to throng the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, one of the city's biggest indoor stadiums which has hosted international stars like Bruce Springsteen and the Backstreet Boys.