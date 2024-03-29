India keen on trade deals with Britain, Oman early in Modi's probable third term, sources say

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to prioritise completion of free trade deals with Britain and Oman in the first 100 days of the next government if he wins upcoming elections as opinion polls predict, two government sources said.

Modi has asked Indian ministries to set annual goals for the next five years that will fit into a 100-day action plan as he chalks out a strategy to fuel further growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

Among its goals for the 100-day plan, the trade ministry aims to feature the pacts with Britain and Oman, as talks on both deals are in their final stages, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the discussions.