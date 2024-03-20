India's Modi shows confidence about elections; asks ministries for 5-year goals

The March 11 document says Modi asked all departments to prepare five-year action plans as part of his goal to lift India to a fully developed country by 2047 from middle-income levels. A 100-day plan for the next government will flow from that, it said.

The prime minister's office and spokespeople for the government did not respond to requests for comment.

The thrust areas include agriculture and the rural economy, and employment and labour, according to the document.

Modi has also asked officials to interact with industry bodies as well as consider adding themes on how India can become a developed country in the curriculum for schools and colleges.

He has also ordered 100% school enrolment and vaccination for children, although the document does not give a clear timeline for that. India's current literacy rate is 77.75% and children immunisation is about 90%.

"The country can move at a pace faster than we imagine," he was quoted as saying. "This vision is an example of coming out of silos."