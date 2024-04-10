    বাংলা

    Modi wishes for stronger India-Bangladesh friendship in Eid-ul-Fitr letter to Hasina

    He hopes and prays for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 April 2024, 05:44 PM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 05:44 PM

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent “warm” Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Bangladeshis in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

    “As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness,” he wrote in a letter, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement on Wednesday.

    He hoped and prayed for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world.

    He also wished for the “bonds of friendship and camaraderie among our countries to grow stronger”.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, March 31, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Modi sets ambitious India economic goals
    He has already asked officials to finalise plans by around May to expand the economy to $6.69 trillion in nominal terms by 2030, from around $3.51 trillion currently, according to the October document
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, March 31, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Modi could sweep away Congress in election: survey
    Congress could fall to 38 seats, a record low, from 52 in 2019 and the previous low of 44 in 2014, according to the survey conducted in March that covered nearly 180,000 people
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on after speaking with media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, Jan 31, 2024.
    India keen on trade deals with UK, Oman early in Modi's probable third term
    Among its goals for the 100-day plan, the trade ministry aims to feature the pacts as talks on both deals are in their final stages, sources say
    Modi sends condolences to Hasina over Bailey Road fire tragedy
    Modi sends condolences to Hasina over fire tragedy
    The Indian prime minister also wishes the injured a speedy recovery

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor