Modi wishes for stronger India-Bangladesh friendship in Eid-ul-Fitr letter to Hasina

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent “warm” Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Bangladeshis in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.



“As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness,” he wrote in a letter, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement on Wednesday.





He hoped and prayed for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world.



He also wished for the “bonds of friendship and camaraderie among our countries to grow stronger”.