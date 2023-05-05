World food prices rise for first time in a year

The United Nations food agency's world price index rose in April for the first time is a year, but is still some 20% up on a record high hit in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 127.2 points last month against 126.5 for March, the agency said on Friday. The March reading was originally given as 126.9.

The Rome-based agency said the April rise reflected higher prices for sugar, meat and rice, which offset declines in the cereals, dairy and vegetable oil price indices.