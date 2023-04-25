Spain braces for a week of scorching summer temperatures in spring

Spain is bracing for a week of temperatures as high as 40C that are forecast to shatter records for April, as officials weighed opening public swimming pools early and adapting school schedules and meteorologists warned of the risk of wildfires.

Coinciding with a long-running drought, the cause for the predicted hike in temperatures is "the progressive entry of a very warm and dry air mass from Africa coupled with atmospheric stability (meaning unchangeable weather) and strong sunshine", Spain's weather agency AEMET said on Tuesday.

These unseasonable temperatures would be "typical of summer" and "exceptionally high for these dates", AEMET added, with the mercury expected to creep up to 38-40 degrees Celsius (100-104 Fahrenheit) in the southern Guadalquivir Valley that includes the city of Cordoba.