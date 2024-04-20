    বাংলা

    Spanish hospital enlists therapy dogs to boost ICU patients' morale

    Patients in the programme receive two visits each week of 15 to 20 minutes each

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2024, 12:56 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2024, 12:56 PM

    Joel Bueno shed tears of joy as his four-legged guests entered the intensive care unit where he had been admitted due to a blood clot.

    Bueno, 34, said being showered with affection by therapy dogs Vida and Lu reminded him of his own dog back home.

    "It’s great to have someone that loves you more than anything else in the world,” he told Reuters with a broad smile. "They give everything for you, no matter how you are with them."

    The visit was part of a trial launched by the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona and the Affinity Foundation, which specialises in pet therapy, to improve the emotional well-being of patients in intensive care units (ICU).

    Patients in the programme receive two visits each week of 15 to 20 minutes each.

    "For now it's just a perception, but it seems to us that there's a benefit for patients," said Lucia Picazo, an ICU doctor.

    The project will analyse saliva samples collected from patients before and after a therapy session, to check whether stress indicators like cortisol decrease while those related to wellbeing like oxytocin and serotonin increase, she said.

    Patients aren't the only ones benefiting from the project: many members of staff in the emergency ward also enjoy having the canines around and bond with them, said Maribel Vida, who leads Affinity's animal therapy projects.

    Bueno has no doubts about the benefits of the trial. Just the news that some dogs might pop by for a visit was an immediate morale boost, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire at Shishu Hospital brought under control after an hour
    Fire at Shishu Hospital under control after an hour
    The Fire Service was able to tame the flames around 2:39pm
    LaLiga - RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid - Son Moix, Palma de Mallorca, Spain - April 13, 2024 Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring their first goal
    Tchouameni gives Real narrow win at Mallorca
    The win lifts Real to 78 points, 11 ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona
    Dr. Charles Brubaker, 99, a COVID-19 patient who was admitted after injuring his hip while isolating at home, is helped by a nurse to stand for a photograph inside his isolation room at the Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, U.S., April 12, 2022. Picture taken April 12, 2022.
    Only child? Four ways to prepare as a caregiver for aging parents
    If you are your parent’s safety net as an only child, it may be tempting to give up your career to become a full-time caregiver
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 1, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Koke with teammates after the match
    Saul strike earns Atletico hard-fought 2-1 win at Villarreal
    A resilient Atletico found the winner in the 87th minute when Cesar Azpilicueta fed Saul who calmly sidefooted the ball home

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp