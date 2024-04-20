Spanish hospital enlists therapy dogs to boost ICU patients' morale

Joel Bueno shed tears of joy as his four-legged guests entered the intensive care unit where he had been admitted due to a blood clot.

Bueno, 34, said being showered with affection by therapy dogs Vida and Lu reminded him of his own dog back home.

"It’s great to have someone that loves you more than anything else in the world,” he told Reuters with a broad smile. "They give everything for you, no matter how you are with them."

The visit was part of a trial launched by the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona and the Affinity Foundation, which specialises in pet therapy, to improve the emotional well-being of patients in intensive care units (ICU).

Patients in the programme receive two visits each week of 15 to 20 minutes each.