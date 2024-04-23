Barcelona may request Real replay if VAR is found wrong to disallow Yamal goal: Laporta

Barcelona may request a full replay of Sunday's 3-2 LaLiga loss at Real Madrid if Lamine Yamal's 28th-minute attempt to score, deemed not a goal after a VAR review, is confirmed to be a goal, club president Joan Laporta said.

The club will request all footage and audio of the incident from the Spanish Football Federation, Laporta said on Monday.

The match was paused for several minutes as the VAR tried to determine whether Yamal'a effort had crossed the goal line, but it could not find a clear camera angle and the decision not to award a goal stood.