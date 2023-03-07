Greece train disaster exposes rail network neglect

The management of state-owned Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE), which is responsible for managing and maintaining the rail infrastructure, resigned after the crash. OSE declined to comment on questions about the state of safety systems, citing that resignation.

Oikonomou said the crash took place at a section where remote surveillance and signalling systems had not yet been set up. Systems that could have prevented such a crash have been installed on 70% of the Athens-Thessaloniki line, he said.

GOING BACKWARDS

OSE did have remote surveillance in place from 2007 until 2010 at the section where the accident happened, Yiannis Kollatos, a former station master with the company who set up and operated the technology in Larissa, said.

But in the years after 2010, that system gradually creaked, with underfunding and workforce cuts leading to faulty maintenance of the equipment, the railway source said.

Panagiotis Terezakis, a management consultant to OSE, concurred.

"After 2011 this system started gradually to collapse. It was not maintained, to the point where the telecommanding system collapsed almost in its entirety," he said.

Terezakis and the government said cable theft along the network was common. "If part of the system is cut and I don't have the staff to fix it the next parts of the system start tripping as well," Terezakis said.

OSE, which was broken up in 2010 under the terms of Greece's first bailout, issued a statement on Sunday saying it would do everything possible for justice to be served over the causes of the accident.

In 2014, OSE ordered a revamp of the remote traffic control and signalling system that was due to be completed in 2016. But nearly a decade later, the equipment has not been installed throughout the 2,500 km (1,550 miles) rail network.

Under that plan, OSE's construction manager, ERGOSE, signed a 43 million euro deal with engineering company Alstom Transport and Greek Tomi S.A. in 2014 to restore remote surveillance and signalling for some sections of the Athens-Thessaloniki route.

Alstom said it was fully cooperating with the Greek authorities and its customers to "assist with its technical expertise in the analysis of the recorded data on the sections of the line already equipped".