Three carriages of special train derail on Cox’s Bazar rail line

Three carriages of the ‘Eid Special-9’ train headed from Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar have derailed.
As of 11am, work was ongoing to restore regular service on the line.
The accident involving the 11-carriage train occurred around 7:30am on Wednesday, said Md Golam Rabbani, station master at the Iconic Rail Station in Cox’s Bazar.
“The last three carriages on the train derailed just as it crossed the Dulhazara station in Chakaria Upazila,” he said. “No casualties have been reported in the accident.”
Rail service will be restored quickly once the carriages are removed from the tracks, he said.
It is initially believed that the heat and other factors may have shifted the position of the tracks, leading to the derailing, Rabbani said. Additional details will be made available at a later time.