Chaos at Kamalapur Rail Station on last day of Eid trips

"My ticket shows that I should get on board at Joydebpur. But it's very tough to get on the train at Joydebpur. Hence, I already got on the train as it was coming to Dhaka to grab a seat," he said.

Jahangir Alam, an accounting officer at a private structural developer company, said he bought a train ticket online. But on Tuesday, he found it very tough to get on the train. He also struggled to find his seat as many passengers were standing inside the train car.

"They sell 'standing tickets' [allowing people to stand inside train cars], which draws a big crowd. Otherwise, the trains would not be overcrowded."

Some of the trains ran late on Tuesday. The Rangpur Express left the station at 9:40am instead of 9:00am, while the Ekota Express set off at 10:45am instead of 10:15am.

Train trips proceeded in a disciplined manner for the first six days of Eid travel, said Mohammad Sarwar Masud, manager at Kamalapur Railway Station. "But we couldn't manage the overwhelming crowd after Monday evening."

"Eid travel by train kicked off on Apr 3. We were running the service in an orderly and disciplined way until Monday afternoon. Then the number of passengers skyrocketed suddenly. The passengers are mostly travelling north. Our law enforcers tried their best, but couldn't manage the crowd," the manager said.