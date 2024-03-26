Metro rail schedule extended by an hour ahead of Eid

The metro rail service in Dhaka will be extended by an hour from Wednesday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the new schedule, the last trains will depart from Uttara North at 9pm and Motijheel at 9:40pm.

Currently, the last train from Motijheel departs at 8:40pm, while the last train from Uttara sets off at 8pm.

MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, announced the extension on Tuesday at a press conference at the Expatriate Welfare Building in Dhaka’s Eskaton.