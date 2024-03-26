Metro rail schedule extended by an hour ahead of Eid

The metro rail service in Dhaka will be extended by an hour from Wednesday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to the new schedule, the last trains will depart from Uttara North at 9pm and Motijheel at 9:40pm.
Currently, the last train from Motijheel departs at 8:40pm, while the last train from Uttara sets off at 8pm.
MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, announced the extension on Tuesday at a press conference at the Expatriate Welfare Building in Dhaka’s Eskaton.
"We had promised to extend the timing of the metro rail. We have done that. From tomorrow, Wednesday (Mar 27), the metro rail will run for an hour longer. Until now, the last metro rail train from the Uttara North Station departed for Motijheel at 8pm. Now it is an hour later. It will operate till 9pm at the latest.”
"The last metro rail train from Motijheel Station to Uttara North used to leave at 8:40pm. Now the last metro rail train will depart Motijheel Station at 9:40pm. That train will reach Uttara North Station at 10:14pm."
Metro rail train will depart every 12 minutes in both directions during the additional hour, he said.
“Apart from this, the rest of the schedule remains unchanged. However, only MRT Rapid Pass users will be able to board the metro rains leaving the Uttara North Station at 7:10am, 7:20am and after 9pm.”
“The extension will allow the metro rail to run 10 more times. This takes the number of daily trips to 194. With each train carrying 2,308 passengers, a total of 447,752 people can use the metro rail a day.”