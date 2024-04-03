Trains carrying first Eid holidaymakers set off

Several make-shift entrances made of bamboo have been installed at the Kamalapur Railway Station ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

Passengers are entering the platforms through the gates after scanning their ticket on the machines with the help of the Travelling Ticket Examiners stationed next to them.

Train journeys for Eid began on Wednesday after holidaymakers purchased their advance train tickets from online websites this year.

Homebound passengers have to pass through three levels of inspection to prevent the sale of tickets on the black market.

On Wednesday morning, the platforms were not particularly crowded. However, foot traffic increased by afternoon as more passengers arrived at Kamalapur.