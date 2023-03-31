Prince Harry back in UK court for battle with Daily Mail publisher

UNLAWFUL

In court filings, Harry and the others have detailed a series of unlawful activities by Mail journalists or 19 private investigators working for them from 1993 to 2011 and beyond, ranging from tapping their phones and bugging their homes to obtaining medical records by deception.

The British royal, who flew over from his California home for the hearing, in his statement described Associated's journalists as criminals, a term the publisher said was "inflammatory and deeply offensive".

He attended court for part of Thursday's afternoon session, watching the legal argument intently, while occasionally examining documents on his lawyer's computer screen.

Four more of the claimants have also made appearances at court: Elton John, his husband David Furnish, actor Sadie Frost, and campaigner Doreen Lawrence, whose son Stephen was murdered in a notorious 1993 racist attack in London. The other two are actor Elizabeth Hurley and former lawmaker Simon Hughes.

While Harry and Elton John make the headlines, the involvement of Lawrence is potentially the most difficult for Associated as the Daily Mail had long campaigned for her son's killers to be brought to justice.

She now says she feels betrayed by the publisher after being informed of allegations it tasked private investigators to tap her phones and monitor her bank accounts, with Sherborne saying it amounted to "nothing short of gaslighting".

In a statement, Associated said its "admiration" for Lawrence was undimmed and it was saddened "she has been persuaded to bring this case".