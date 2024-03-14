Japan high court says same-sex marriage bar is unconstitutional

Japan's bar on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, the high court in the northern region of Sapporo said on Thursday, the first such ruling by an appeals court on a matter that has divided the lower levels of the judiciary.

While Japan is the only Group of Seven nation without legal protection for same-sex unions, the ruling by the Sapporo High Court dismissed the plaintiffs' claim for damages from the government.

"I thought the ruling might be a conservative one, but it ended up exceeding my expectations," one of the plaintiffs, who did not disclose his name, told reporters after the ruling. "I couldn't help but cry."