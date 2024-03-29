Superdry CEO Dunkerton will not bid for fashion chain

Superdry CEO and top shareholder Julian Dunkerton will not be making an offer for the company, both parties said on Thursday, and the struggling British fashion chain said it reached an agreement to extend a loan facility to help its turnaround plans.

Dunkerton, who holds a 26% stake in the company and is a co-founder, had been in talks with Superdry over several options, including a possible cash offer for the shares he does not already own.

While a bid has been shelved for now, the company, known for jackets and clothing inspired by American vintage styles and Japanese graphics, said alternatives remain open as it works on cost-saving options to combat weak demand and a cash crunch over recent months.

"The company remains in discussions with Julian Dunkerton in respect of alternative structures, including a possible equity raise fully underwritten by Julian Dunkerton," Superdry said.

Dunkerton said that any equity raise would be expected at a "very material discount" to Superdry's current share price.