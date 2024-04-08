HC stay restores BUET residential hall seat to Chhatra League leader Imtiaz

The High Court has suspended the decision by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology to scrap the residential hall seat of student and Chhatra League Imtiaz Hossain Rahim (Rabbi) for organising a gathering of BCL leaders on campus.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar made the decision on Monday after hearing a petition against BUET’s decision.

In addition, the court issued a rule asking why the decision should not be declared illegal and against the law. The BUET vice chancellor and other related officials have been asked to respond to the rule.