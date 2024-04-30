Will disconnect power from stores that are open after 8pm, says Dhaka South Mayor Taposh

The mayor’s statement comes after the Power Division urged shopping malls and commercial establishments to close by 8pm

Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has warned that he would instruct the Dhaka Power Distribution Company to cut off power lines to shopping malls and commercial establishments if they stayed open after 8pm.

The Power Division asked shopping malls and commercial establishments to close after 8pm to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid the ongoing heatwave.

The Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources also issued a notification asking for consumers to be economic with their electricity consumption.

Taposh issued his warning on Tuesday afternoon following the Power Division’s notice.

He noted that the city corporation had ordered shops to close at 8pm a few years ago.

“We will conduct more operations based on [the ministry’s notice],” the mayor said. “From now one, we will conduct operations in every region. Those who keep stores open past 8pm or try to conduct business with their power connections – we will take the DPDC along and cut their connections so that no business can operate after 8pm.”