National University colleges closed indefinitely amid headwave

The National University has ordered all colleges affiliated with it to remain closed until further notice because of a severe heatwave sweeping over Bangladesh.
Its spokesman Ataur Rahman announced the decision in a notice on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the government closed all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and colleges for seven days over extreme heat.
The government closed primary and secondary schools for several days in June last year due to the intense heat.
This year, April has seen mild to severe heatwaves sweep across the country.
An organisation of parents and guardians of school students had previously demanded a seven-day closure.
Public health experts have also recommended closing educational institutions to protect students.