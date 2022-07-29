    বাংলা

    'Look, no tie': Spanish PM urges casual wear to stay cool, save energy

    Pedro Sanchez asks his ministers, public officials and private sector employees to stop wearing ties and stay cool as heatwaves sweep parts of Europe

    Reuters
    Published : 29 July 2022, 04:50 PM
    Updated : 29 July 2022, 04:50 PM

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked his ministers, public officials and private sector employees on Friday to stop wearing ties and stay cool as heatwaves sweep parts of Europe, stoking demand for energy-guzzling air-conditioning.

    "I'd like you all to note that I am not wearing a tie," Sanchez told a news conference. "This means we can all save from an energy point of view."

    High summer temperatures are straining Europe's power systems and raising concern about the prospects for a regional drive to save more gas in case the war in Ukraine prompts further reductions in supplies from Russia.

    Striking a more serious note, Sanchez said his government would introduce emergency measures next week to improve efficiency and energy saving.

    For now, he said: "I have asked ministers, all public officials, and I would like to ask the private sector too, if they haven't already done so, not to wear a tie when it isn't necessary because that way we will be confronting the energy saving that is so important in our country."

    RELATED STORIES
    Whodunnit? 'WAGatha Christie' libel trial concludes it was Rebekah Vardy
    'WAGatha Christie' libel trial concludes it was Rebekah Vardy
    Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, emerges victorious in her high-profile libel match with the spouse of one of his ex-teammates
    Wildfire hero 'fighting' in hospital, Spanish town counts costs
    Spanish wildfire hero ‘fighting’ in hospital
    Arjona, who dug a trench to stop the fire and save people's homes in the Spanish town of Tabara, was seen abandoning his digger after it was engulfed in flames
    Some wounded Russian soldiers find compensation elusive, despite Putin’s pledge
    Some wounded Russian soldiers find compensation elusive
    Even soldiers with significant wounds are struggling to obtain compensation, according to Russian service personnel
    As party members decide, Truss has upper hand in contest to be Britain's new PM
    Truss has upper hand in contest to be Britain's PM
    Few members of the governing party supported Liz Truss initially, but now there's a sense of inevitability that she will become the next prime minister

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher