    বাংলা

    Ukraine's Zelensky visits Sweden to meet PM, royal family

    The Ukrainian president says he will thank them for supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, which is approaching the 18-month mark

    Reuters
    Published : 19 August 2023, 09:14 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 09:14 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sweden on Saturday to meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the royal family and other officials as a Kyiv counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds into its third month.

    Zelensky said he would thank them for supporting Ukraine amid the Kremlin's full-scale invasion, which is approaching the 18-month mark.

    "Our primary task is the strengthening of Ukrainian warriors on the ground and in the sky, the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the defence industry, Ukraine's European integration and common security in the Euro-Atlantic space," he wrote in a Telegram post announcing his arrival.

    Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said last week his country was planning a new $313.5 million military support package to Ukraine consisting mainly of ammunition and spare parts to previously delivered weapon systems.

    The package will be Sweden's 13th to Ukraine since the start of the war, taking the total value of the Nordic country's military aid - which has included tanks and anti-aircraft systems - to more than $1.8 billion.

    The Swedish foreign ministry said it currently had no comment on Zelenskiy's visit.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine Aug 7, 2023.
    Russian missiles kill 9, destroy hotel in Donetsk: Ukraine
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 82 people were wounded in the attack
    Rescuers work at a site of a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine Aug 8, 2023.
    8 die as Russian missiles hit Ukraine apartment
    Nine policemen and one military person were wounded, but most of the 31 injured were civilians
    Firefighters extinguish a fire in the university building following a reported shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, Aug 5, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
    Ukraine hit Donetsk university with cluster shells: Russia
    Ukraine, which received supplies of US cluster munitions, has vowed to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers
    A sapper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine trains in Donetsk region, August 2, 2023.
    On Ukraine's landmine-strewn front, even the corpses can kill
    Russian troops sown landmines and booby traps across hundreds of miles of Ukraine's front, which Kyiv's commanders describe the main reason for slow counteroffensive

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks