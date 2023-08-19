Ukraine's Zelensky visits Sweden to meet PM, royal family

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sweden on Saturday to meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the royal family and other officials as a Kyiv counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds into its third month.

Zelensky said he would thank them for supporting Ukraine amid the Kremlin's full-scale invasion, which is approaching the 18-month mark.

"Our primary task is the strengthening of Ukrainian warriors on the ground and in the sky, the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the defence industry, Ukraine's European integration and common security in the Euro-Atlantic space," he wrote in a Telegram post announcing his arrival.