Seeking right tone, new UK PM Truss had to quickly change gear for queen

So far, several lawmakers and royal observers said, so good.

"I think that she has done very well. She has come over as measured, calm and competent. She has caught the mood of the nation exactly. I am really very impressed," said David Jones, a Conservative lawmaker and former minister.

"I am afraid the energy stuff was completely lost in the noise."

Truss, 47, had repeatedly said during weeks of a contest to become leader of the governing Conservative Party, she was ready to govern from day one to tackle the most daunting set of challenges for an incoming leader in post-War history.

From an energy crisis, to a forecast long recession and the Conservatives behind in the opinion polls, Truss, who was appointed prime minister by the party rather than the country, and her team had barely set foot in Downing Street before they were choreographing her first big statement on fuel prices.

BILLIONS SPEECH

But despite it landing largely well, she had little time to enjoy the moment. She quickly realised the gravity of situation and holed herself up in her office to write a speech paying tribute to the queen who had reigned over Britain for 70 years.

Truss described it as a "billions" speech, according to one source close to her, referring to the fact that its reach to the world would eclipse the ones she had been giving to the party faithful in the leadership contest and also her acceptance speech to Britain outside Downing Street only two days before.

"She knew she had to get it right," the source said.

Truss attended a service of reflection in Scotland on Monday, and will also attend services in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and then England and Wales later in the week.

"The prime minister feels it's important to be at these services during what will be a significant moment of national mourning around the UK," said the prime minister's spokesman.

She also met King Charles on Friday for a one-on-one meeting, then on Saturday with her cabinet team of top ministers as well as attending the accession council that day.