UK employers feel the strain of missing skilled workers

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to address this skills shortage in a budget statement on Wednesday that he will frame as a growth plan for Britain's economy - still the only one in the Group of Seven yet to recover its pre-coronavirus pandemic size.

But past attempts to train up more workers have seen the problem get worse by some measures, and any big improvement to the post-16 skills system is likely to take years.

The shortage of qualified workers is not unique to Britain but it has been exacerbated by the country's exit from the European Union, which has created more paperwork and cost for employers hiring workers from the bloc. That has contributed to a surge in unfilled vacancies to record levels last year.

Digital roles are growing four times faster than the workforce as a whole, and there are an average of 173,000 vacancies per month for digital occupations, costing the economy tens of billions of pounds each year, according to the government.

Biltcliffe and other employers argue that changes need to be made not only in post-school training, but in schools themselves, which they and some educational campaigners criticise for increasingly promoting memorisation for tests at the expense of creative thinking and practical learning.

The Edge Foundation, which seeks to improve ties between education and employers, says time for subjects such as computing and practical science work has been squeezed over the past decade, and that 71% fewer pupils studied design and technology courses to exam level in 2022 than in 2010.

Subjects that have seen big increases over the past decade included geography and history.

Despite the focus on exams, around 100,000 people leave school every year without required standards in English and maths and Britain has one of the highest rates of young people not in education, employment or training among the world's leading economies.

"We don't do nearly as well for the 50% of school leavers who do not go to university as we do for those who do," Hunt said in January.

In response to a question from about the Edge Foundation data, the education ministry said every state-funded school was "required to teach a broad and balanced curriculum."

TRAINING REVAMP

Without a rapid overhaul of the training system, Britain's pool of highly skilled adults is likely to shrink further relative to other countries, the OECD has warned.

Employers groups are calling on Hunt to tackle a key part of how training is funded in his budget speech.