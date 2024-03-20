'Abbott Elementary' makers defeat NYC teacher's copyright lawsuit

The makers of the hit American Broadcasting Co comedy "Abbott Elementary" convinced a New York federal court on Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit from a writer who accused them of copying her script.

US District Judge Katherine Failla said Christine Davis could not prove that "Abbott Elementary" was similar enough to her proposed television show "This School Year" to show that Disney's ABC infringed her copyright.

Davis, her attorney, and representatives for ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.

Davis, a New York-based actor, writer and schoolteacher, sued ABC, Emmy award-winning "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson and others in 2022, calling the show a "veritable knock-off" of "This School Year." Davis said she pitched her show to producers with connections to ABC and "Abbott Elementary" streamer Hulu, who allegedly forwarded her work to the companies without permission.