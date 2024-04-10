    বাংলা

    Worker dies after jumping off burning PRAN factory in Habiganj

    At least 40 other people have been injured in the fire

    Habiganj Correspondent
    Published : 10 April 2024, 03:13 PM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 03:13 PM

    A worker has died after jumping off a chips factory of PRAN-RFL Group during a fire incident in Habiganj’s Shayestaganj Upazila.

    At least 40 other people have been injured in the fire that started at building No. 13 of the company at Habiganj Industrial Park in Olipur around 4pm on Wednesday.

    Ehsanul Haque, an assistant general manager of PRAN-RFL Group in Habiganj, said the workers were injured when they tried to exit.

    One of them, Nazma Begum, died after jumping from the roof of the six-storey building, he said.

    Citing Fire Service and Civil Defence, Shayestaganj Police Station chief Mobarak Hossain said five units of firefighters worked for two and a half hours to bring the fire under control.

    The origin of the fire will be investigated, he said.

