Worker dies after jumping off burning PRAN factory in Habiganj

A worker has died after jumping off a chips factory of PRAN-RFL Group during a fire incident in Habiganj’s Shayestaganj Upazila.



At least 40 other people have been injured in the fire that started at building No. 13 of the company at Habiganj Industrial Park in Olipur around 4pm on Wednesday.



Ehsanul Haque, an assistant general manager of PRAN-RFL Group in Habiganj, said the workers were injured when they tried to exit.