    বাংলা

    Dhaka-North Bengal rail links restored after derailment halts service for 5 hours

    A derailed carriage of a Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express train was recovered and put back onto the tracks, allowing operations to resume

    Tangail Correspondent
    Published : 19 March 2024, 05:18 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 05:18 AM

    Train service between Dhaka and North Bengal has resumed after a 5-hour disruption due to the derailment of a carriage on the Panchagarh Express train at the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge.

    The carriage was recovered by the authorities in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Khairul Islam, station master of Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station.

    The incident occurred around 9pm on Monday near the eastern station in Tangail where four wheels of the carriage derailed, according to Station Master Rezaul Karim.

    The damaged carriage was initially removed from the line before being put back onto the tracks using a crane, said Khairul.

    Service along the railway line restarted shortly afterwards, allowing trains stuck at various stations, including Bangabandhu Bridge East and West stations, to leave for their destinations.

    Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station chief Alamgir Ashraf explained the Panchagarh-bound train derailed while heading towards the capital after departing the station.

    He attributed the incident to a fault in the train's wheels.

    RELATED STORIES
    Panchagarh Express derails to throw Dhaka-North Bengal rail service off the track
    Train derails to delink Dhaka from North
    Four trains are currently stranded at both ends of the Bangabandhu Bridge
    30 injured as train derails in Cumilla, snapping rail links to Chattogram
    30 hurt as train derails in Cumilla
    Nine carriages of the Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express derail, halting service on the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line
    Train engine failure in Tangail snaps Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts for 4.5 hours
    Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts restored after 4.5 hours
    Services resume after a relief engine from Dhaka move the commuter train back to Tangail Railway Station
    Train passenger knifed to death at Mymensingh Railway Station
    Train passenger stabbed to death in Mymensingh
    Police say he was attacked by muggers

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman