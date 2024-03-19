Dhaka-North Bengal rail links restored after derailment halts service for 5 hours

Train service between Dhaka and North Bengal has resumed after a 5-hour disruption due to the derailment of a carriage on the Panchagarh Express train at the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge.

The carriage was recovered by the authorities in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Khairul Islam, station master of Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Monday near the eastern station in Tangail where four wheels of the carriage derailed, according to Station Master Rezaul Karim.