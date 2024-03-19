Panchagarh Express derails to throw Dhaka-North Bengal rail service off the track

The Panchagarh Express has derailed at the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge, which spans the Jamuna River, halting train services between North Bengal and Dhaka.
The incident occurred near the eastern station in Tangail around 9pm on Monday where four wheels of the carriage derailed, said Station Master Rezaul Karim.
He said that rescue operations are underway.
As of 11:45pm, three trains were stranded at the bridge’s east railway station, with another at the west station.
Bangabandhu Bridge East police station chief Alamgir Ashraf explained the Panchagarh-bound train derailed while heading towards the capital after departing the station.
He attributed the incident to a fault in the train's wheels.
Regarding the resumption of train services on this route, railway station authorities mentioned that relief efforts will commence once the rescue train arrives, after which regular services will resume.