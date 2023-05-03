    বাংলা

    Boy opens fire in Serbian school; one dead, 5 wounded

    Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Serbia, which has very strict gun laws

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 08:40 AM

    A security guard died and at least five students were wounded after a schoolboy opened fire in a downtown Belgrade school on Wednesday, Serbian police said.

    Police said a seventh-grade student had been arrested. They blocked off the street where the shooting took place.

    Casualties are being treated and an investigation into the motives behind shooting is under way, police said in a statement, without elaborating.

    Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Serbia, which has very strict gun laws. But the western Balkans are awash with hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons following wars and unrest in the 1990s.

    Serbian authorities have offered several amnesties for owners to hand in or register illegal guns

