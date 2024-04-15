BGB seizes 1 kg of cocaine found in bus in Dinajpur

The two entered around 25 yards inside the Indian territory
The Border Guard Bangladesh or BGB has seized a consignment of 1 kg of cocaine found in a bus in Dinajpur’s Hakimpur Upazila.
A BGB team searched the bus in the Bot Toli area on Saturday night, Joypurhat 20 BGB Commander Lt Col Mohammad Tanzilur Rahman Bhuiyan said.
The BGB said in a statement that they conducted a search on the bus bound for the border town of Hili following information about the haul.
The street price of the seized cocaine is Tk 5 million, according to the statement.
No one was caught during the operation.