    BGB seizes 1 kg of cocaine found in bus in Dinajpur

    The street price of the drug is around Tk 5 million

    Joypurhat Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2024, 05:36 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 05:36 PM

    The Border Guard Bangladesh or BGB has seized a consignment of 1 kg of cocaine found in a bus in Dinajpur’s Hakimpur Upazila.

    A BGB team searched the bus in the Bot Toli area on Saturday night, Joypurhat 20 BGB Commander Lt Col Mohammad Tanzilur Rahman Bhuiyan said.

    The BGB said in a statement that they conducted a search on the bus bound for the border town of Hili following information about the haul.

    The street price of the seized cocaine is Tk 5 million, according to the statement. 

    No one was caught during the operation.

