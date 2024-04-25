Bangladesh sends back 288 Myanmar security personnel

Bangladesh has sent 288 Myanmar military and Border Guard Police personnel who fled across the border amid fighting with armed insurgents back to their home country.

At 7am on Thursday, they boarded a tugboat at the BIWTA jetty in Cox’s Bazar’s Nuniachhara under strict security. The boat took them to the deep sea, where they were transferred to the waiting Myanmar Navy vessel Chin Dwin, according to Cox’s Bazar Additional District Executive Magistrate Md Yamin Hossian.

Myanmar had sent the vessel to the Bangladesh sea border on Wednesday, bringing 173 Bangladeshis jailed or detained in the country back home.