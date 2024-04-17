46 more Myanmar army, BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh

However, Shariful could not provide the exact numbers of BGP and army personnel among the 46 new arrivals. The authorities disarmed them and took them into custody, he said.

Currently, 260 Myanmar nationals who fled the country are under the custody of the Naikhongchhari BGB-11, Shariful said.

Among them, 18 army and BGP members entered Bangladesh on Tuesday. Two army men fled to Bangladesh through the Baishfari border in Naikhongchhari on Monday, while 14 BGP members entered through the Teknaf border on Sunday.

Earlier, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals who had taken refuge in Bangladesh in phases amid the ongoing conflict were repatriated on Feb 15.