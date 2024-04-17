    বাংলা

    46 more Myanmar army, BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh

    As many as 260 Myanmar nationals are currently under the custody of Naikhongchhari BGB 11 after fleeing across the border

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 April 2024, 06:37 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 06:37 AM

    Another 46 personnel from the Myanmar army and its Border Guard Police have taken shelter in Bangladesh amid ongoing fighting between the military and armed rebels.

    They crossed the border at different points near pillars No. 45 and 46 in Banarban’s Naikhongchhari between Tuesday night and early on Wednesday morning, according to Border Guard Bangladesh spokesman Md Shariful Islam.

    However, Shariful could not provide the exact numbers of BGP and army personnel among the 46 new arrivals. The authorities disarmed them and took them into custody, he said.

    Currently, 260 Myanmar nationals who fled the country are under the custody of the Naikhongchhari BGB-11, Shariful said.

    Among them, 18 army and BGP members entered Bangladesh on Tuesday. Two army men fled to Bangladesh through the Baishfari border in Naikhongchhari on Monday, while 14 BGP members entered through the Teknaf border on Sunday.

    Earlier, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals who had taken refuge in Bangladesh in phases amid the ongoing conflict were repatriated on Feb 15.

    RELATED STORIES
    13 more Myanmar Army, BGP personnel take refuge in Bangladesh
    13 more Myanmar Army, BGP men take shelter in Bangladesh
    With the new arrivals, 209 members of Myanmar military and border guards are sheltering in the BGB camp in Naikhongchhari
    180 Myanmar soldiers to go back, 170 Bangladeshis to be repatriated, says FM
    180 Myanmar soldiers to go back, 170 Bangladeshis to return: FM
    The members of Myanmar armed forces will be sent back home in the next week or once the sea calms
    180 Myanmar soldiers to go back, 170 Bangladeshis to be repatriated, says FM
    180 Myanmar soldiers to go back, 170 Bangladeshis to return: FM
    The members of Myanmar armed forces will be sent back home in the next week or once the sea calms
    179 Myanmar BGP personnel flee across border into Bangladesh in a day
    179 Myanmar BGP men flee into Bangladesh
    They came in from Myanmar’s Angthapaya camp, says the BGB

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor