46 more Myanmar army, BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh

Another 46 personnel from the Myanmar army and its Border Guard Police have taken shelter in Bangladesh amid ongoing fighting between the military and armed rebels.
They crossed the border at different points near pillars No. 45 and 46 in Banarban’s Naikhongchhari between Tuesday night and early on Wednesday morning, according to Border Guard Bangladesh spokesman Md Shariful Islam.
However, Shariful could not provide the exact numbers of BGP and army personnel among the 46 new arrivals. The authorities disarmed them and took them into custody, he said.
Currently, 260 Myanmar nationals who fled the country are under the custody of the Naikhongchhari BGB-11, Shariful said.
Among them, 18 army and BGP members entered Bangladesh on Tuesday. Two army men fled to Bangladesh through the Baishfari border in Naikhongchhari on Monday, while 14 BGP members entered through the Teknaf border on Sunday.
Earlier, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals who had taken refuge in Bangladesh in phases amid the ongoing conflict were repatriated on Feb 15.