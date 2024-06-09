Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 09, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

A year after Greece migrant boat tragedy, answers and justice still out of reach

Greek authorities for months blamed nine Egyptians on board, but they were released last month when a Greek court dismissed the case

A year after Greece migrant boat tragedy, answers and justice sti
Egyptian survivor Mahmoud Shalabi, 22, one of the 104 survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck off southwestern Greece, rests in a shelter following a rescue operation, in Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 09 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM

Updated : 09 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Polls open in 19 Remal-hit Upazilas
Polls open in 19 Remal-hit Upazilas
EU parliament posed to shift right after final vote
EU parliament posed to shift right after final vote
Biden, Macron talk Middle East and Ukraine during ceremonial state visit
Biden, Macron talk Middle East and Ukraine during ceremonial state visit
Israeli hostage Argamani freed in time to see terminally ill mother
Israeli hostage Argamani freed in time to see terminally ill mother
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More