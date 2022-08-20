Swedish police arrest teenage boy for shopping centre shooting

Swedish police on Friday arrested a teenage boy for killing one person and injuring another in a shooting at a shopping centre in the southern city of Malmo.

A man died from his injuries and a woman is being treated in the hospital after the incident at the Emporia centre, the police said.

"The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over," the police said in a statement. "At present, the incident is considered to be connected to the criminal environment."